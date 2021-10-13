Forrest General reports 25 hospitalized with COVID-19, four on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 25 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 13.

Out of the total number of patients, four are vaccinated while 21 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are seven unvaccinated ICU patients. Four individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 719 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 26 additional deaths.

For more information about COVID-19 testing options and vaccine availability, click here.