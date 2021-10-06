Forrest General reports 25 hospitalized with COVID-19, three on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 25 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 6.

Out of the total number of patients, four are vaccinated and 21 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are nine unvaccinated ICU patients and one vaccinated ICU patient. Three individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 834 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

For more information about COVID-19 testing options and vaccine availability, click here.