Forrest General reports 27 hospitalized with COVID-19, six on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 27 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, October 1.

Out of the total number of patients, five are vaccinated with the virus while 22 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are seven unvaccinated ICU patients and one vaccinated ICU patients. Six individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 822 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 46 additional deaths.

