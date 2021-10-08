Forrest General reports 28 hospitalized with COVID-19, four on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 28 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, October 8.

Out of the total number of patients, four are vaccinated while 24 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 12 unvaccinated ICU patients. Four individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 601 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 33 additional deaths.

For more information about COVID-19 testing options and vaccine availability, click here.