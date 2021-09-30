Forrest General reports 29 hospitalized with COVID-19, five on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 29 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, September 30.

Out of the total number of patients, six are vaccinated with the virus while 23 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are seven unvaccinated ICU patients and one vaccinated ICU patients. Five individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,101 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

For more information about COVID-19 testing options and vaccine availability, click here.