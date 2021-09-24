Forrest General reports 46 hospitalized with COVID-19, nine on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 49 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, September 24.

Out of the total number of patients, five are vaccinated with the virus while 41 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 14 unvaccinated ICU patients and two vaccinated ICU patients. Nine individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,505 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 30 additional deaths.