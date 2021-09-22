Forrest General reports 49 hospitalized with COVID-19, nine on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 49 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, September 22.

Out of the total number of patients, four are vaccinated with the virus while 45 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 15 unvaccinated ICU patients and one vaccinated ICU patients. Nine individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,557 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths.

For more information about COVID-19 testing options and vaccine availability, click here.