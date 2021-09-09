Forrest General reports 98 hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 98 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, September 9.

Out of the total number of patients, ten are vaccinated with the virus while 88 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 36 unvaccinated ICU patients and two vaccinated ICU patients. Twenty-three individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 3,138 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 83 additional deaths.