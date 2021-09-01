Forrest General reports 99 hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 99 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, September 1.

Out of the total number of patients, 9 are vaccinated with the virus while 90 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 33 unvaccinated ICU patients and two vaccinated ICU patients. Twenty-one unvaccinated individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 2,939 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 81 additional deaths.

