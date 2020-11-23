Forrest Health’s clinics to conduct curbside COVID-19 testing

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest Health’s Walthall Rural Health Clinic is offering Curbside COVID-19 Testing. If you are interested in the test, call the local clinic to schedule a curbside testing appointment. Appointments are available 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

There will be no copays collected for testing. Upon receiving your test results, patients have the following options:

· If negative, see provider for a walk-in visit.

· If positive, see provider through a telehealth visit to address symptoms and treatment.

Copays will be collected for office visits. The Walthall Rural Health Clinic is located at 200 Hospital Drive, Tylertown, and the clinic number is 601-876-5835.

