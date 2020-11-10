Four positive COVID-19 cases reported in Clinton Public School District

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting four positive COVID-19 cases in the district.

Two teachers at Clinton Junior High School as well as one student and one assistant teacher at Clinton Park Elementary make up the reported cases. School administrators at CJHS and Clinton Park have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

Prewitt Contracting Services will conduct a deep cleaning of CJHS and Clinton Park with electrostatic machines prior to the start of school on Wednesday.

This brings CPSD’s total positive cases to 34 since the start of school on August 13.

Contact tracing has revealed that all cases have been contracted from outside sources. No students or faculty members have contracted the virus from any Clinton campus.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

