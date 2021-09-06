Free COVID-19 testing at Adams County Safe Room on Tuesday

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Free mobile COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Adams County Safe Room on Tuesday, September 7. The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Patients will be able to choose between a Rapid or PCR COVID-19 test. Click here to register or call 601-496-7200.

Because of high demand, patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment ahead of time and provide some information about their symptoms. They can also make an appointment at the testing site, but same-day openings may not be available.

Neighbors must enter the site from the Liberty Road entrance by the National Guard Armory.