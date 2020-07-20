Free COVID-19 testing at Boys & Girls Clubs in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi, in partnership with the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, will provide free COVID-19 testing on Monday, July 20.

Testing will be between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at 1450 W. Capitol Street in Jackson.

“We wanted to provide this service because we are rooted in this community and daily we are watching the numbers rise,” said Penney Ainsworth, CEO and President of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi. “We wanted to avail ourselves and lead by example.”

The mobile testing unit from Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will be onsite and staffers will provide rapid testing while supplies last.

