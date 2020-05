JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) -- Juarez officials today announced 10 additional fatalities related to COVID-19 as health officials warned this city is now hitting the high point of the pandemic.

A total of 532 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Juarez, and 123 have died, said Dr. Arturo Valenzuela, head of the Chihuahua state Health Department here. On Monday, the count stood at 507 cases and 113 deaths.