Free COVID-19 testing available for child care facility workers in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Child care facility workers in Mississippi can now receive free drive-through COVID-19 testing at selected Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) community testing locations.

The locations include many county health departments and the West Street Farmers Market in Jackson.

K-12 teachers, staff, school administrators and child care workers of Mississippi licensed child care facilities can be tested regardless of whether they show symptoms or have had close contact with someone positive for the virus. They must receive an appointment by completing an online questionnaire found at https://covidschedule.umc.edu/.

For a list of scheduled testing sites, click here.

