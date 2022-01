JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Amerigroup Mississippi and Quinn Healthcare will partner to provide drive-thru COVID testing from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 22.

The event will be held at Quinn Healthcare, PLLC at 768 Avery Blvd. North in Ridgeland.

If you are suffering from symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID, free testing will be available while supplies last.