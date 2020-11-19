Free COVID-19 tests to be provided for Hinds County poll workers

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors along with the Hinds County Election Commission will be offering free testing to all poll workers with the help of a grant obtained by the Center of Technology and Civic Life.

Free testing will be provided for all poll workers who worked the Presidential election and the recent Ward Two election in Jackson. Both boards look to partner with Merit Health and TrustCare to administer testing to all poll workers before and/or after the election.

Hinds County Election Commission President, Toni Johnson said, “There are 108 precincts in Hinds County which will normally employee on average 750 poll workers doing any given election. This is a great first step to insure the health and safety of our poll workers.”

Hinds County Board President, Robert Graham, “We look forward to working with the Election Commission and being the first in the Central MS area to provide free testing for poll workers.”

