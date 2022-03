TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will offer free COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, March 12.

Vaccines will be offered at Terry Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Free first and second doses, as well as booster shots will be available for those 14 and older. Pfizer shots will also be available for children five and older.

Participants must show valid identification. No insurance or appointment is needed.