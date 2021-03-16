Free COVID-19 walk-in vaccination site set for Saturday in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi Health Services, Inc., announced there will be a free COVID-19 walk-in vaccination site on Saturday, March 20. The event will take part at the Central United Methodist Family Life Center (517 N. Farish St., Jackson, MS 39202) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will be hosted by Central Mississippi Health Services, Inc., and the churches within the Farish Street Historic District.

The purpose of the event is to offer those who do not have the means or access to attain the vaccine (transportation, internet access, trust issues, understanding, and other factors) an opportunity to be vaccinated within their community.

For additional information, contact 601-355-7858.