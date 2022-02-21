WJTV
by: Rachel Hernandez
Posted: Feb 21, 2022 / 10:41 AM CST
Updated: Feb 21, 2022 / 10:41 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Free COVID tests and booster shots will be available in Jackson on Wednesday, February 23.
Word of Christ Ministry will offer the tests and shots from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 3051 J.R. Lynch Street in Jackson.
