Rapid test for Covid-19 Coronavirus, positive result. Laboratory kit for self-testing at home. Blue paper background, copy space. (Getty)

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Poor People Campaign will offer free COVID-19 testing in downtown Kosciusko.

Breezy News reported the tests will be available in the parking lot of Craft Cleaners from Monday, January 17 through Saturday, January 22.

Monday testing hours are 12:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday testing hours are 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tests results will be available in 24 hours.