Free meals available to students in Madison County School District

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Students in the Madison County School District can now receive free lunch and breakfast through the end of 2020.

According to school leaders, the free meals are made possible through an extension of the USDA’s federally funded, state administered Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). This program allowed schools to provide meals free of charge for all children during school closure due to the pandemic in the spring and through the summer. Now, the special waivers have been extended to allow schools to continue this program through December 2020.

Under SFSP, meals are free to all students under 18. Students are still required to pay for some items, such as ice cream and sports drinks, that are not included within the standard lunch or breakfast meals.

While no paperwork is required to be eligible for free meals during 2020, families are encouraged to continue to submit free and reduced lunch applications so that paperwork is ready for January. Students enrolled in virtual learning may request free meals

for pickup on the district’s website.

