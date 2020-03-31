Gas price average falls below $2 nationwide

Breaking News
(CNN) – As the economy takes a hit from the coronavirus outbreak, consumers can at least find some consolation at the pump.

AAA said the nationwide average for a gallon of regular gas is now below $2.00. That’s the lowest level in four years.

Experts said the only question now is how much lower will gas prices go. AAA expects them to drop to $1.75 next month.

However, some experts said the prices may plunge to as low as $1.25 in the coming months.

The drop has been caused by the coronavirus pandemic and an ongoing oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

