Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID-19, Kiss postpones concerts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: (L-R) Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Eric Singer of KISS attend the 2021 Tribeca Festival screening of “Biography: KISStory” at The Battery on June 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Kiss revealed frontman Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the band to postpone even more of its tour dates. He is experiencing “mild symptoms,” according to a statement from Kiss.

Fellow band member Paul Stanley also tested positive for the virus last week, which prompted its own round of cancellations.

He has since recovered, the band said on Twitter. Stanley said all band and crew members have been vaccinated against the virus.

“The band and their crew have operated in a bubble to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines,” Stanley tweeted last week.

The band said all members and crew will be staying home and isolating for 10 days. They expect the tour to resume on Sept. 9 in Irvine, Calif.

Tour dates in Clarkston, Michigan; Dayton, Ohio; Tinley Park, Illinois; and Milwaukee have all been postponed. Those shows don’t have new dates yet, but the band says all previously purchased tickets will be honored. Ticket holders will be emailed directly.