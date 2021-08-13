George County deputy dies after battling COVID-19

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The George County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of a deputy who passed away from COVID-19.
Deputy Bobby Daffin was a former correctional officer and most recently a narcotics agent for the Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force. He died on Thursday, August 12, leaving behind his daughter and wife.
Arrangements for Deputy Daffin’s services will be announced once they are finalized.
The George County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement via Facebook:
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Deputy Bobby Daffin. Bobby had been in law enforcement for 14 years, beginning his career as a correctional officer and most recently acting in the capacity of Deputy for the George County Sheriff’s Office, and Narcotics Agent for the Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force.
Bobby was truly dedicated to his job, and to serving the people in his community to the best of his abilities. The true light of Bobby’s life, however, was his daughter. He was a loving and devoted father, and the world will be a little darker with his loss. He will be dearly missed by the George County Sheriff’s Office, along with our entire law enforcement family. Our hearts and prayers go out to his friends and loved ones.
Donations to help with expenses, and for his daughter, are being accepted at the George County Sheriff’s Office at this time. Please make any checks payable to GCSO Benefit Fund, and write Daffin Memorial on the memo line. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the George County Sheriff’s Office at 355 Cox St., Ste B. Lucedale, MS 39452. Arrangements for Bobby’s services will be announced once they are finalized. We ask that you keep his family, friends, and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”Facebook, George County Sheriff’s Office