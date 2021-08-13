George County deputy dies after battling COVID-19

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The George County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of a deputy who passed away from COVID-19.

Deputy Bobby Daffin was a former correctional officer and most recently a narcotics agent for the Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force. He died on Thursday, August 12, leaving behind his daughter and wife.

Arrangements for Deputy Daffin’s services will be announced once they are finalized.

The George County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement via Facebook: