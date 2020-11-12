Germantown High goes virtual due to increase in COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and case contacts among students, Germantown High School will transition to distance learning on Friday, November 13, until the Thanksgiving holiday begins.

According to the Madison County School District, other MCS campuses remain open for on-campus teaching and learning at this time.

Distance teaching and learning at GHS will be implemented for eight school days, allowing students to keep up with their school lessons while away from the school building.

According to leaders, recent COVID-19 cases in the district have been traced to off-campus social gatherings. They asked parents to not let their children gather in groups. Students are encouraged to wear masks, wash their hands and stay home as much as possible.

All extracurricular activities for the high school have also been postponed. According to leaders, all GoFan tickets will be refunded.

Germantown students are expected to return to campus on November 30, 2020.

LATEST STORIES: