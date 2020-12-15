Germantown High transitioning to distance learning due to COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and case contacts among students, Germantown High School will transition to distance learning on Wednesday, December 16, until the Christmas holiday begins on December 23.

According to the Madison County School District, this decision was made in consultation with the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) and is in compliance with the district’s pandemic protocols to stop the spread of illness.

Leaders said December 21 and 22 were already scheduled as distance learning days for the entire Madison County School District. Case counts on each campus are monitored regularly. Velma Jackson High School and Madison Central High School transitioned to distance learning on December 7, and all other MCS campuses remain open for on-campus teaching and learning at this time.

Distance teaching and learning at Germantown High School will be implemented for the remaining school days of 2020. Germantown High School students will return to on-campus learning on January 4 following the holiday break.



