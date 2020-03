MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The principal for Germantown Middle School in Madison is lifting spirits of students who are at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Typically on Fridays, Principal Christ Perritt plays music in each of the school’s courtyards. Now, he’s taking his music to the streets of students’ neighborhoods. He said he wants to keep their spirits high.

Perrit said he has a lot more tricks up his sleeve to bring cheer to students, but he’s not sharing those ideas just yet.