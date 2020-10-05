Goodell: Forfeits possible for NFL virus protocol violations

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has warned the league’s 32 teams of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the regular-season schedule.
In a memo sent to the teams after a conference call involving NFL and club executives, Goodell reiterated the need to adhere fully to all of the league’s health and safety guidelines. T
he memo was obtained by The Associated Press. The NFL was forced to adjust its Week 4 schedule when Tennessee had the league’s first coronavirus outbreak.
