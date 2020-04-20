Gov. Abbott, Texas National Guard announce COVID-19 mobile testing sites

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL)— Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas National Guard will be mobilizing more than 1,200 personnel as part of COVID-19 mobile testing teams.

The 45 member teams will be mobilized in various parts of the state providing greater access to medical testing.

The areas for these MTTs will be identified by the Texas Department of State Health Services with the first two of the 25 teams deployed to Fredericksburg and Floresville, Texas.

The remaining 23 teams will be deployed to additional locations based on assessments made by DSHS.

“The State of Texas continues to expand our COVID-19 testing capacities and ensure that communities across the Lone Star State have access to the resources they need,” Gov. Abbott said. “I am grateful for the dedication of our Guardsmen as they continue to serve their fellow Texans throughout the COVID-19 response.”

“COVID-19 testing is a crucial mission in our fight against this virus,” Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, adjutant general of Texas said. “We are proud to support our partners TDEM and DSHS in bringing this critical capacity to areas in need of medical support.”

The teams will have 11 medical professionals and support staff, as well as 34 soldiers. Currently, the Texas National Guard has the capacity to test 150 people per day at each mobile testing team location.

The Texas Military Department was activated by Gov. Abbott in March to assist communities across Texas in the COVID-19 response.

Currently, over 2,500 Guardsmen are serving in various capacities in response to this activation.

In working with local communities they have helped manufacture over four million pieces of personal protective equipment, conducted over 9,000 COVID-19 tests, and helped distribute food and supplies with local food banks to thousands of Texans each day.