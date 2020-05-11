Gov. Edwards expected to make decision Monday on whether state will begin Phase 1 of reopening

1  of  2
by: KLFY Staff

(KLFY) Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce Monday if Louisiana can begin phased reopenings.

Edwards said to expect an announcement on whether he will extend the Stay at Home order on Monday, May 11, during his afternoon press briefing.

The governor’s Stay at Home Order expires Friday, May 15.

Some businesses will be allowed to reopen in a limited capacity the next day unless the order is extended.

