Gov. Justice announces color coded map to determine whether schools can stay open

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has unveiled a color coded map by county to determine whether its safe for schools to reopen safely.

“There’s no state that we know of that has a rating system that is similar to what we propose to do,” Justice said.

Justice made the announcement during his Friday, Aug. 14, press conference. He previously announced the start of reopening schools safely starting Sept. 8.

Justice previously said practices for all fall sports can begin Aug. 17.

Cases of the virus continue to climb in West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 344,530 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,274 total cases and 157 deaths.

Justice says each county in West Virginia will receive a code: green, yellow, orange or red code which will change daily.

“If you’re orange it’s going to be easier for you to get back to yellow than to go all the way back to green. So it’s not going to change that drastically,” Justice said.

The color coded system is based on 100,000 population as a percentage. Justice described how the color coded system works:

0 to seven per a population of 100,000 is the green zone

Eight to 15 per a population of 100,000 is the yellow zone

16 to 24 per a population of 100,000 is the orange zone

Anything exceeding 25 is the red zone

Justice says anything exceeding red in any county, will lead to the county automatically going 100% virtual for schools.