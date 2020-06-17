JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Governor Tate Reeves, 489 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Mississippi on Wednesday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health has not updated its website with the new numbers at this time.
Reeves tweeted about the new cases and said, “I’m concerned that people are losing interest in the effort to keep each other safe. We are all tired and ready to be done, but the virus doesn’t care. Please be on your guard—small efforts have a big impact!”
LATEST STORIES:
- Nathan’s Famous 4th of July hot dog-eating contest will go on – with some coronavirus changes
- Gov. Reeves: 489 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi
- Lowndes County supervisor: Black people ‘dependent’ since slavery
- Newsfeed Now: Aunt Jemima brand to change name; Team kneels during national anthem
- SBA and Treasury announce revised Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness application