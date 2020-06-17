Breaking News
Gov. Reeves: 489 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Governor Tate Reeves, 489 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Mississippi on Wednesday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health has not updated its website with the new numbers at this time.

Reeves tweeted about the new cases and said, “I’m concerned that people are losing interest in the effort to keep each other safe. We are all tired and ready to be done, but the virus doesn’t care. Please be on your guard—small efforts have a big impact!”

