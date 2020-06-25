Gov. Reeves addresses recent spike in COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves addressed the recent spike of COVID-19 cases on his Facebook page.

Mississippi had 1,092 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, June 25.

The governor said he was concerned about the new cases that were reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

According to MSDH, COVID-19 cases are rising fast among young adults who are not following proper safeguards. They’re urging all Mississippians to wear a mask or face covering in public and keep strict social distancing whenever possible.

COVID-19 cases are rising fastest among young adults not following proper safeguards. We urge all Mississippians to wear a mask or face covering in public and keep strict social distancing whenever possible at this critical time. Acting together, we can make a difference. pic.twitter.com/7zs8pRg0I1 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) June 25, 2020

Reeves echoed what MSDH said about wearing masks. He said people are not following the rules that are currently in effect.

