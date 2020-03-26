Gov. Reeves & health officials address current situation with COVID-19; announce one day testing sites

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves, along with other state leaders, addressed the public on Thursday, March 26. They talked about how Mississippi will start taking an “offensive” strategy when it comes to slowing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the State Health Officer, the Mississippi State Department of Health will take a more aggressive approach when it comes to case finding, isolating and quarantining individuals who have the virus.

So far, 485 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state with six deaths. Health officials said citizens should not let their guard down when it comes to the virus and that it won’t go away anytime soon.

“We will see more deaths,” said Dr. Dobbs. “It’s time to be aggressive.”

Greg Michel, the Executive Director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, said his agency is working to get the equipment needed for more testing in the state.

MSDH, along with the University of Mississippi Medical Center, will open two mobile COVID-19 testing sites for one day only on Friday, March 27. Testing will be free of charge.

The sites will be at the following locations in Desoto and Coahoma counties and open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

Coahoma Expo Center

1150 Wildcat Drive

Clarksdale, Mississippi

Lewisburg High School

1755 Craft Road

Olive Branch, Mississippi

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to the novel coronavirus who feel they should be tested must first go through a screening from a UMMC clinician by calling 601-496-7200 or through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.

Reeves said he’s willing to use all his powers as governor to help with the response efforts. Mississippi is expected to receive funds from the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package that was passed by the U.S. Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes the bill will also pass the U.S. House. The House will vote on the package on Friday, March 27.

According to Reeves, he is working on another executive order to clarify the one he initially signed on Tuesday, March 24. Reeves clarified that cities and towns that wish to put more measures in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, like curfews, can do so.

The governor also said if he is advised by MSDH or federal leaders to issued a “shelter in place” order, he will do so.

Reeves and health officials also encouraged Mississippians to protect themselves and others.

How to protect others:

Stay home if you are sick, and avoid close contact with anyone who is ill.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. When possible, cough, sneeze or blow your nose into a tissue, and throw the tissue away.

If you are sick, especially with shortness of breath, severe cough, fever or severe chest pain, call a doctor or healthcare provider for instructions on being safely examined.

How to protect yourself away from home:

Avoid social and community gatherings where 10 people or more would come into close contact.

people or more would come into close contact. Practice social distancing advice below when your are in a group of people.

Avoid unnecessary (non-urgent) air, bus or train travel.

Limit visitation to older relatives or friends (especially in nursing or care homes).

Practice protective hygiene: