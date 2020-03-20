Gov. Reeves announces disaster assistance for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced disaster assistance for Mississippi small businesses and their employees impacted by the current outbreak of COVID-19.

Governor Reeves sent a letter to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) two days ago requesting an Economic Disaster Declaration to aid small businesses and their employees, which was approved on Friday, March 20, 2020.



“Small businesses and their employees are struggling to stay afloat during this trying time, but we will get through this together. We are grateful that SBA approved our request in such a swift, timely manner so we are better able to help Mississippi small businesses and their employees weather this storm,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

All Mississippi businesses and non-profits that are impacted by COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.

Small business owners can begin the process immediately and apply for assistance by visiting this link: sba.gov/disaster

Additionally, the SBA offers a three-step process for disaster loans, which is explained further here.