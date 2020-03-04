Gov. Reeves creates coronavirus steering committee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed an executive order on Wednesday to create the Coronavirus Steering Committee. The committee will be made up of members from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Reeves created the committee after discussing emergency preparedness with Vice President Mike Pence, who is the chief coordinator of the government’s response to the new coronavirus.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, but health officials announced that a few people have been tested. Testing kits are now available to doctors statewide.

MSDH also has a hotline available for the general public to ask questions about the coronavirus.