Gov. Reeves discusses COVID-19 in Mississippi on “Face the Nation”

(CBS) – According to Johns Hopkins University, the state of Mississippi has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 23%, which is the highest in the nation when it comes to infections.

When asked where the state could be heading in the fall during his interview with “Face the Nation,” Governor Tate Reeves said, “I will tell you what we’ve learned in these six months, which is critically important to the American people, is that if you will maintain social distancing and if you will wear a mask, you can really curb the amount of transmission in the community and you can actually maintain a relatively normal life.”

The governor went on to say that Mississippi cut the total number of cases on a daily basis in half over the last two and a half weeks.

You can see the full interview by clicking here.

LATEST STORIES: