Gov. Reeves discusses economics amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Part of Governor Tate Reeves’ news briefing on Monday focused on economics, including President Trump’s new executive orders.

One of the orders is an extension of unemployment benefits. Four hundred dollars a month will be added on to what states already provide. One hundred dollars will have to come from states, which are already losing money because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said the state’s unemployment rate sits at 8.2%. He said because of the budget situation in Mississippi, the state can’t afford to keep up with additional contributions for long.

On the upside, the state is seventh in the nation for jobs gained since March 2020.

LATEST STORIES: