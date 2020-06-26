Gov. Reeves extends Mississippi’s Safe Return Order after spike in COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves extended his Safe Return order an additional week to protect Mississippians and limit transmission as cases rise in the state.

Consulting with Dr. Thomas Dobbs and our state health experts, the governor signed a new executive order today to extend the social distancing guidelines and restrictions under the Safe Return order until 8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6.



“The threat is far from over. Extending our Safe Return order will give us much-needed time to assess this rapidly-changing situation and adapt our response to slow the spread,” said Reeves. “We’re taking every step possible at the state-level to protect public health, but we can’t do it alone. The only way through this pandemic is together. I urge my fellow Mississippians to do their part to help limit transmission in their communities and take care of each other.”

The governor Reeves also signed an additional three executive orders. From extending the terms of interim or hold-over appointees until the end of the 2021 legislative session to extending unemployment benefits provided to Mississippi workers until the end of July 2020, the governor said he is committed reducing the strain that the crisis has created for Mississippians.

You can view the signed executive orders here: Executive Order No. 1499, Executive Order No. 1500, Executive Order No 1501, Executive Order No. 1502. They will also be available on our website at governorreeves.ms.gov/covid-19.

LATEST STORIES: