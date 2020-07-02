Gov. Reeves extends Safe Return order to July 20

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Thursday that the agency has given coronavirus tests to all migrants at the nation's three family detention centers, two of which are located in South Texas.

ICE officials said 14 migrants have tested positive for the cornavirus, and 40 tests are still pending for detainees at the Karnes County Residential Center, which is about 50 miles southeast of San Antonio.