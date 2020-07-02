Gov. Reeves extends Safe Return order to July 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves extended Mississippi’s Safe Return order until 8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020.
The governor extended to the order after a spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.
