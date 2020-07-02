Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Gov. Reeves extends Safe Return order to July 20

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves extended Mississippi’s Safe Return order until 8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020.

The governor extended to the order after a spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Statewide Safe Return extendedDownload

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories