Gov. Reeves issues executive order to restrict non-essential surgeries & medical procedures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed two new executive orders. Reeves said the orders would help protect healthcare professionals from transmission and liability during the COVID-19 outbreak.

One order restricts all non-essential elective surgeries and medical and surgical procedures, including abortions.

“We are so blessed to have our nation’s best and brightest in our state’s healthcare system, and I thank these healthcare heroes for caring for Mississippians as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19. While they’re fighting to protect us, we’re going to do everything in our power to protect them. These orders help protect our healthcare professionals who are working diligently on the frontlines to save lives. We must all do our part to take care of our healthcare workers and one another during this difficult time,” said Reeves.