Gov. Reeves meets with COVID-19 task force

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves met with the COVID-19 task force on Monday to discuss mobile testing, limits on gatherings and support for families.

The governor said the team will update the plans once they are finalized. Right now, Reeves and his family are under self-isolation after returning to Mississippi from a trip to Spain.

Morning meeting with COVID-19 team to talk mobile testing, limits on gatherings, and support for families affected by the response.



We will have updates as plans are finalized and facts are confirmed. Please be safe today. We’re in this together—protect your neighbors. pic.twitter.com/Fp9kGgnVvb — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 16, 2020

There have been 10 cases of the coronavirus reported in Mississippi. One of the cases was a Jackson State student, and the second case was a University of Mississippi Medical Center.

