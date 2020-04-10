Gov. Reeves signs executive orders to suspend political & business gatherings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced his new executive orders to suspend in-person gatherings of business shareholder meetings and selection requirements of political parties in an effort to reduce transmission and slow the spread of COVID-19.



“We will continue to take proactive measures to protect the health and well-being of all Mississippians. These orders will help ensure that we are not putting anyone at unnecessary risk while we work to flatten the curve. We are grateful to all who are making sacrifices in their daily lives so we can better protect them, their loved ones, and all who call Mississippi home,” said Reeves.

Executive Order No. 1468 suspends the requirement of political parties to submit their selection methods and procedures 90 days prior to implementing. This order enables them to establish new methods and procedures for their selection process of State Executive Committees and delegates and alternate delegates for the national conventions during the COVID-19 outbreak. The parties are to file their new methods and procedures with the Mississippi Secretary of State within 7 days of adopting them in their party or after this order is issued, whichever occurs later.

Executive Order No. 1469 suspends the requirement that businesses host in-person shareholder meetings before June 30, 2020, as is laid out in the Mississippi Business Corporation Act.

Consulting with the Mississippi Forestry Commission, Governor Reeves also issued a proclamation prohibiting any outdoor burning in the state. With the increase in wildfires recently, it has diverted firefighters and EMS professionals from being able to help with the COVID-19 response, while the smoke has posed an unnecessary risk to Mississippians with respiratory illnesses.

You can view the executive orders and proclamation here: Executive Order No. 1468, Executive Order No. 1469, Burn Ban Proclamation.

Gov. Tate Reeves’ Office