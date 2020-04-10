Gov. Reeves, state leaders brace for severe weather amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi leaders are preparing for dangerous storms this weekend and an expected surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming week.

The projected peak of cases and need for supplies is projected for the end of next week. The state said it’s using existing hospital capacity and has contingency plans for additional hospital beds, if needed.

Mississippi is also preparing for the severe weather threat on Sunday. Shelters will be open for neighbors. This will be the first major severe weather event since the coronavirus pandemic impacted Mississippi.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said if neighbors plan to go to shelters, they need to maintain social distancing guidelines. They’re also encouraged to wash and sanitize their hands and wear a mask.