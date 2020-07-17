12 counties could be added to executive order that requires face masks & social distancing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced the COVID-19 response team is monitoring 12 additional counties that are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases.

The governor encouraged people in the following counties to wear face masks. The counties could be added to an executive order that requires people to wear face masks in public, along with strict social distancing guidelines:

Forrest

Jones

Lamar

Panola

Bolivar

Simpson

Tate

Covington

Walthall

Tallahatchie

Humphreys

Sharkey

There are currently 13 other counties that are under an executive order that requires strict social distancing and face masks. The executive order is expected to expire on Monday, July 20. Governor Reeves said the order is likely to be extended.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said there have been times where COVID-19 patients in Mississippi have to go outside of the state in order to be placed in an ICU bed. Eight hospitals in the state have full ICUs.

