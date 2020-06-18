Gov. Reeves questioned about not wearing a mask

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves spent part of Wednesday attending the graveside funeral of Simpson County Deputy James Blair. While at the service, the governor did not follow his own orders of wearing a mask or practice social distancing.

Reeves defended his decision saying he did have a mask in his pocket. He believes it’s part of his job to respect and honor fallen officers and their families.

But some people are raising the question of, why should they wear a mask if the governor doesn’t follow his own recommendations?

“Some of us are in jobs where we have to take additional risks. It’s not perfect. It’s not an ideal scenario, but it is what it is,” Reeves stated.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is strongly urging everyone to wear a mask. He says the science backs it.

LATEST STORIES: