Gov. Reeves extends statewide mask mandate, issues K-12 extracurricular limitations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced that he is extending the social distancing measures under the Safe Return order, including the statewide mask mandate, and issuing crowd-size limitations on K-12 extracurricular activities to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The governor has extend the social distancing measures an additional two weeks until Monday, August 31 at 8:00 a.m. Reeves is also amending the Safe Return order, placing an attendance cap on all K-12 extracurricular activities, such as football and band concerts, to no more than two spectators per participant. Each extracurricular event must have a dedicated Safety Officer to ensure all social distancing measures are followed as well.



“Sports and these other activities are instrumental in the lives of our young Mississippians. They teach discipline and responsibility in a way that can’t be replicated,” said Reeves at his press briefing on Friday. “That said, we are living through a pandemic. One of my greatest concerns heading into this school season has been sports and those other events which cause the community to come out in crowds. Twenty-two players on a field is not going to overwhelm a local hospital. Two thousand people in a small school’s bleachers might.”

You can view the text version of Executive Order No. 1518 here. Signed versions of all executive orders related to COVID-19 can be found on our website at governorreeves.ms.gov/covid-19.

