JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will announce a decision on the shelter-in-place order, which is set to expire on April 20, 2020.

The governor will announce the decision on whether or not to extend the shelter-in-place order on Friday, April 17, during a news conference.

The shelter-in-place order started on April 3 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The news conference will be at 9:00 a.m.