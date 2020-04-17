Gov. Reeves extends shelter-in-place order to April 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves held a news conference on Friday to announce his decision on whether to extend the shelter-in-place order for Mississippi. The order is set to expire on Monday, April 20.

The new order will go into effect on Monday, April 20, at 8:00 a.m.

The governor decided to extend the order for seven more days. Instead of ending on April 20, the order will end on Monday, April 27.

After the order ends on April 27, Reeves said lakes and beaches will be allowed to reopen. Non-essential businesses will also be allowed to offer drive-thru and pick up services.